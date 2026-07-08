ODU legend Verlander announces plans to retire from MLB

DETROIT, MI (WTKR)- Justin Verlander has put together one of the most storied careers in baseball history. That career will come to an end when the sun sets on the 2026 season.

The Goochland, Virginia, native and Old Dominion product announced Wednesday that this campaign will be his last and that he'll retire after this season.

"I wanted the game to tell me when it was time," Verlander said in a statement released on social media. "Over the last several months, I've realized that time has come. While I'm fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of this season, I've decided this will be my last."

The 43-year old certainly left his mark on the game, amassing 266 career wins and 3,554 strikeouts in 21 Major League seasons while winning three Cy Young Awards. He will make his tenth All-Star game appearance next week in Philadelphia after being named a Legends Pick by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Verlander made one start this season before hitting the injured list with a hip injury. He was set to return last month, but hit a setback when he suffered a hamstring strain during a bullpen session. He battled health issues for a large portion of the last several years during a short stint with the Mets, a return to the Astros, last year with the Giants and as a Tiger in 2026.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2004 out of Old Dominion, Verlander spent his first 12.5 seasons with Detroit, taking home Rookie of the Year honors in 2006. He orchestrated his best campaign in 2011, going 24-5 with a 2.40 ERA and 250 strikeouts, earning both Cy Young and MVP honors. The future Hall of Famer helped the Tigers to the World Series in 2006 and 2012, where they would fall to the Cardinals and Giants, respectively.

Verlander was traded to Houston in 2017 where he helped the Astros to the World Series title and won his second Cy Young Award in 2019 when the squad fell in the fall classic to the Washington Nationals. His third Cy Young triumph came in 2022 and coming off Tommy John surgery at 39-years old, posting an 18-4 record with an MLB-best 1.75 ERA, helping the Astros to another World Championship.

"Baseball has given me more than I could have imagined," Verlander said in his statement. "It taught me discipline, resilience, and the value of continuing to adapt and evolve. I've been fortunate to play with and against incredible players, for outstanding organizations, and compete in-front of fans who deeply appreciate the game."

The former Monarch holds a career ERA of 3.33 and his 3,554 strikeouts rank eighth on the all-time list. An almost-certain first ballot Hall of Famer, he will be eligible for induction in 2031.

Verlander left his mark at Old Dominion during his college career from 2002-2004. His 427 strikeouts still stand as an all-time program record and his 151 strikeouts during the 2004 season are a single-season high-water mark. He was a freshman All-American in 2002 to go along with a CAA Freshman of the Year honor and was inducted into the Old Dominion Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

"It's time for the next chapter," said Verlander. "But first, I'm excited to finish the season the only way I know how- with everything I've got."

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