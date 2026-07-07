Armstrong Stadium update underway at Hampton

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- When fans file into Armstrong Stadium to watch Hampton football this fall, they'll notice the same historic feel the venue has always had, but they'll also notice some significant differences.

A $3.2 million renovation is underway as the university is updating the stadium's competition surfaces. A new turf field and track are being installed, with field event venues being moved outside the stadium walls. The project will replace an out-dated turf field and include lines for soccer, which will allow the women's team to play its home games on campus.

"It's going to be a game-changer," Hampton Director of Athletics Anthony Henderson said. "Especially for recruiting and other things, just to get the student-athletes attracted to come here. Once you get on campus it's a totally different atmosphere. A lot of people don't even realize until they get on campus what Hampton has to offer."

Football, soccer and lacrosse will all practice and compete on the field, with track and field using the stadium as well. Field events are being relocated to accommodate soccer lines on the turf and Henderson hopes that the update will allow for other events as well.

"It allows us to start hosting some championships that we weren't able to host from a VHSL standpoint, whether it's track and field or lacrosse or football," Henderson noted. "Now we actually get people in our stadium, kids that we're recruiting come to actually participate in our stadium and play on our field. That's huge in recruiting."

The new field should last up to 10 years and Henderson notes that the next update will not have to be as extensive. Overall, he hopes Pirate Nation takes in a good mix of history and state-of-the-art when the visit Hampton's home field.

"We keep the history and the aesthetic, but also we're playing on a brand-new upgraded field that allows us to play at a high level," he said. "Especially in the league that we're in, the team's we're recruiting against. You want everybody to have a good time and a great game-day experience when they come here so I think this will help add to it."

Pirate football kicks off its season August 29 at home against Virginia University of Lynchburg. The project is expected to be complete prior to that match-up and Henderson indicated Monday that it's on track to do so.

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