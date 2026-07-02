World Cup fever excites and unites Lionsbridge FC

SMITHFIELD, VA (WTKR)- World Cup fever has taken over the Lionsbridge FC locker room, where players representing nine different nations are trading trash talk and team pride as the tournament plays out on U.S. soil.

With teammates hailing from countries across the globe, the competition on the pitch has spilled into the locker room — and the banter has been spirited as News 3 learned during the team's practice at Nike Park in Smithfield on Thursday morning.

"There are a lot of different nationalities here. I think it brings a lot of jokes between the guys. All fun stuff, but it does get quite heated," said midfielder Josh Baker, who hails from England.

"All the guys are from all over the world so it's fun to root for your own team and then give the guys a bit of stick when their country doesn't do as well," fellow midfielder Clay Obara added.

Obara is a Virginia Beach native and graduated from Frank Cox High School.

The passion runs deep, but so does the playful rivalry.

"They are the biggest hate-watch of all time. I used to root for all the nationalities but if I'm watching the game with you, I'm going against you," forward and Colombian Santiago Hoyos said.

Lionsbridge head coach Chris Whalley said the mix of nationalities makes for lively viewing parties.

"We've got a bunch, 20 guys together, all from different countries. There's going to be a lot of trash talk," he smiled..

Not everyone is leading the charge, though.

"I'm not really a trash-talker, but sometimes I do," chuckled forward Mohammed Ibrihim, who is from Ghana.

"I just make people nibble here and there. Not too bad, but a little bit," Hoyos said.

For the English players on the roster, the World Cup has offered a rare and personal opportunity — watching their home nation compete stateside. Several made the trip to Atlanta to catch England's 2-1 victory over Congo, a 10 hour drive each way but one that left them with plenty of lasting memories.

"Quite a few of us went and traveled down to Atlanta yesterday to watch the England game and drove back last night so we love it," Baker said.

For Whalley, the experience was especially meaningful.

"It was awesome. It was my first ever England game, so as a 46-year old man to watch England for the first time was really amazing with some of my best friends," he noted.

England is one of nine World Cup nations represented on the Lionsbridge roster, and each player carries genuine pride for their country's chances.

"I absolutely love my country," remarked Hoyos. "I think we have a great chance to make a very very deep run so hopefully the boys do it."

Ibrihim has enjoyed how Ghana's performance has silenced some critics.

"Most people doubted us," the forward recalled. "They thought Ghana couldn't even get out of the group stages but we proved them wrong."

Baker, meanwhile, is keeping his expectations measured.

"I'm not going to get carried away because it's the hope that kills you," he smiled.

But beneath the rivalries and the ribbing, the World Cup has done something more meaningful — pulling teammates closer together through the universal language of the sport.

"People that are from different countries like this all coming together. Even though it's not your country that is playing, you go to support one another," pointed out Ibrihim.

"I think it's one of the best times of the year. I think it's been a great event for this country and I think this country has done a fantastic job at showing what a great country it is," Whalley said.

Lionsbridge FC, meanwhile, has been playing some pretty good soccer itself. The Newport News-based team is 12-1-1, 9-1-1 in USL2 matches, and has won 11 straight games. The club's victory over Charlottesville last week locked up its sixth straight playoff berth and a win over Hill City FC this Friday will lock up a Chesapeake Division title.

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