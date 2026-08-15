Allen leads Commanders in rushing, helps Washington to preseason win

LANDOVER, MD (WTKR)- Norfolk native Kaytron Allen was all smiles after his first taste of NFL action.

"I'm just excited," he said. "I've got to thank God, man, just to be here. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here. I'm just grateful."

In his first NFL game, Allen led the Commanders in rushing, gaining 85 yards on 23 carries, including a one-yard touchdown rush just before halftime. After the game, the former Norview star gave himself mixed reviews, pointing out there were some things he feels he could have done better, but overall was pleased.

"First game, I feel like I was putting too much stuff on myself," he noted. "I feel like I can be better, but it was a great start."

Allen was not the only rookie to shine Friday night in Washington's 20-7 win over the Dolphins. Fellow rookie Robert Henry Jr. rushed for 75 yards on 12 carries and a 22-yard touchdown rush the drive prior to Allen's score.

"That's my dog," Allen said of Henry. "Seeing him score, I knew I had to score. He scored and he just got me going."

"Kaytron finishing the game with a first down and a touchdown towards the end [of the half], those are the physical style runs we'd expect from him," added head coach Dan Quinn.

The Norfolk native said the NFL game is different when he was asked about the speed, but he settled in as the game progressed. Now he has a baseline as his young professional career takes flight.

"It's definitely different," he pointed out. "I felt I adjusted as the game got going, but I'm glad I got this opportunity playing in this first preseason game. I know what to look for next game."

Allen and the Commanders travel to Detroit next Saturday to face the Lions in preseason game number two. Kickoff is set for noon on WTKR.

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