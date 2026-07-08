Admirals see affiliation with Winnipeg Jets come to an end

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After three years, the Norfolk Admirals' affiliation with the NHL's Winnipeg Jets has come to an end.

The team announced Wednesday that it's partnership with the Jets and the AHL's Manitoba Moose will not continue.

"The Norfolk Admirals thank the Winnipeg Jets and the Manitoba Moose organizations for their partnership and support as our affiliate over the last 3 seasons of unforgettable ECHL hockey in Norfolk, Virginia," the Admirals said in a statement.

An official statement regarding the status of our affiliation. pic.twitter.com/tkDDb8Scvk — Norfolk Admirals (@NorfolkAdmirals) July 8, 2026

The affiliation agreement began prior to the start of the 2023-2024 campaign, the first season of back-to-back playoff appearances by Norfolk. The team made its first postseason appearance in 10 years in the spring of 2024 and advanced to the second round.

The 2025-2026 slate saw the franchise struggle a bit more on the ice. The Admirals finished the season 30-38-4, good enough for 12th place in the 15-team ECHL Eastern Conference and seventh in the eight-team North Division.

The Admirals have yet to announce a new NHL or AHL affiliation for the upcoming campaign. Last season, 29 of the 30 ECHL teams has partnerships with an NHL franchise. Norfolk was affiliated with the Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Wolves (AHL) from 2021-2023.