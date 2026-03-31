Admirals eliminated from playoff contention

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Hockey fans in Norfolk and the surrounding cities have become accustomed to seeing the Admirals in the playoffs, with Norfolk qualifying for the postseason in each of the last two years.

However, the streak will not reach three straight playoff showings.

The Admirals were eliminated from playoff contention with Saturday's loss to Reading, marking the first time the franchise will miss the postseason in Jeff Carr's three full campaigns leading the squad.

Norfolk has climbed out of the bottom two spots in the Eastern Conference, currently sitting No. 12 with a 26-34-4 record. Brady Fleurent has once again paced the Admirals in scoring, leading the club with 27 goals and 54 points, a goal total that ranks eighth in the ECHL. Chesapeake's Brandon Osmundson has put together another strong statistical campaign, scoring 20 goals and tallying 40 points thus far.

Fans have two more chances to catch Norfolk at Scope before the end of the season, as the Admirals host Adirondack this Friday and Saturday on their home ice. Puck drop for both games is slated for 7:05 p.m. Carr and company wrap up the campaign with six consecutive road contests.

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