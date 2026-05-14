DB3 returns home to kick off fight week in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Fight week in Norfolk is underway. Keyshawn, Kelvin and Keon Davis will take the ring at Scope this Saturday in hopes of treating their home town crowd to a trio of knockouts.

It's not the first time the brothers have fought in Norfolk, but it's always a special experience.

"It's everything to us, just to train together, to fight together," Keyshawn Davis said Wednesday night. "We're DB3, we're the Davis brothers, so it's only right for us to just keep coming back to Norfolk every time we get a chance."

The three brothers opened the week of festivities Wednesday evening, holding a workout at Norfolk Boxing Academy in front of their training staff, a handful of media and some young fighters looking on from outside the ring. While the boxers look forward to taking the spotlight, being part of the community and the events leading up to the bouts are just as enjoyable.

"I like stuff like this," Keyshawn said. "Training in front of the kids, being an inspiration for the kids and stuff like that, I like coming around my community, shaking hand and talking to people. I honestly like doing that in my home town."

The former WBO lightweight champion will headline Saturday's card, taking on Nahir Albright. Keyshawn Davis (14-0, 10 KO) topped Albright by majority decision in October 2023, only to see the fight declared a no-contest after Davis tested positive for marijuana. Albright handed Kelvin Davis (15-1, 8 KO) his first professional defeat last June at Scope in an event marred by Keyshawn missing weight and Albright accusing Keyshawn and Keon Davis of attacking him in his locker room. With all that in the past, the brothers are ready to write a new chapter in their home arena.

"Last time didn't go our way all the way across the board," Kelvin noted. "It was like the devil was beating us down last time but now we're showing we're back and we're better. We're more mature and we're ready to go, so Saturday night you're going to see a whole improved DB3 as a whole."

"I'm going to stop him this time, I feel like fairly easy" added Keyshawn regarding Albright. "He's not on my level. I've fought tougher opponents than him and he's just another opponent that I stop. This is going to be the fourth person that I stop in a row that's never been stopped before, so just expect the unexpected."

Kelvin will take the ring to face Peter Dobson in a 10-round welterweight bout. He's been sitting on that first pro defeat for nearly a year and has gone through two training camps since his last fight. The eldest Davis brother says he's turned the page since his June loss, but is ready to start a new winning streak.

"I've got short term memory," he pointed out. "What happened happened, but now we're onto bigger and better things. May 16 I'm going to be back in that win column."

Keon Davis (4-0, 3 KO) has claimed victory twice at Scope and is looking to make it three-for-three. He'll take on Edwine Humaine Jr. in the welterweight division. The youngest Davis claimed his first professional victory in Norfolk in November of 2024 and has been rolling ever since.

"On paper, I don't have an advantage," he said. "But every skill set is better than his that I've got. Everything he has, I'm better."

Keon added that it feels great to be fighting back at home again and he exited camp with a "kill or be killed" mindset.

Events leading up to fight night continue Thursday with the final press conference at 2 p.m. That will take place at the Waterside Marriott in downtown Norfolk, along with the weigh-in Friday at 1 p.m. Bouts begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at Scope.

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