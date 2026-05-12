Krikorian departing Christopher Newport to make jump to Division I

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- John Krikorian has built Christopher Newport into one of the top Division III programs in the country. Now he'll try his hand at the Division I level.

Krikorian is leaving CNU to become an assistant coach at Elon University, the school announced in an athletic department release Monday.

"When I first stepped foot onto campus in 2010, I was overwhelmed with excitement about the possibilities at CNU and for my family in Newport News," Krikorian said in the release. "Over the last 16 years, this place has been the greatest home I could have ever asked for both personally and professionally. I have worked with incredible people and I am extremely proud of the memories we have created and shared both on and off the court."

Krikorian took over the program in 2010 and has since built a staple of the NCAA Division III bracket. His career is headlined by the Captains' first national title in 2023 and the team has reached three additional Final Fours. Christopher Newport has made the NCAA Tournament in each of the last 10 seasons, the longest streak in the nation, and has advanced to at least the Sweet 16 in six of the last seven brackets.

"I have always encouraged my players and my own children to follow their dreams, to dare greatly, and to be in the arena," he said. "It is time for me to follow my own advice."

The head coach departs Newport News having amassed a 362-84 record at the head of CNU. Krikorian has led the Captains to 11 consecutive seasons of 20 or more wins and they are 30-10 in NCAA Tournament games under his direction.

"John is one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in college basketball," Elon head coach Billy Taylor said in the Phoenix's department release. "What he built at Christopher Newport speaks for itself, with sustained excellence, championships, and a culture of consistency. He brings a proven eye for player development and a championship mindset that will lift our program."

Elon is coming off a 14-18 campaign in which the Phoenix went 6-12 in the CAA.

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