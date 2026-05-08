Hampton Roads products Allen, Jones take field for Commanders rookie minicamp

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- It's the dream of so many young football players, but for Kaytron Allen and Jalen Jones, the NFL is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Allen and Jones were among Commanders' draft picks and undrafted free agents to hit the field at the team's headquarters for the first day of rookie minicamp Friday afternoon. Allen, a Norfolk native who played his freshman high school season at Norview, was Washington's sixth-round draft pick, while the Deep Creek and William & Mary product Jones was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent.

"It was a dream come true," Allen said of putting on that Commanders helmet. "It was something that I've always dreamed about and once I did, I just said to my self 'thank God for me being here.'"

"It felt like a small step to my complete dream," added Jones. "Being able to put the helmet on that I've seen on TV so many times, so many years, definitely meant a lot and I'm just going to wear it with pride."

Both Hampton Roads natives will have to earn their roster spots. Allen, a running back, left Penn State as the program's all-time leader in rushing yards with 4,180. He's joining a running back room that includes Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Jerome Ford and Jeremy McNichols. Jones has more of an uphill climb coming in undrafted and will look to work his way into a cornerback group headlined by Mike Sainristil and Trey Amos.

Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn says there's a lot he likes about Allen's game when he was asked about the former Norview star ahead of Friday's practice.

"That type of knowledge, that type of vision is a big deal," Quinn said. "He's got demonstrated power in the backfield, so there's a lot that I like. I'm really excited to get started with him."

As rookie minicamp kicks off, both 757 guys are looking to make an impression, but also take it all in and become even sharper at their crafts.

"Just learning, being a sponge," Jones said of his approach. "I typically only play corner, but now special teams. I'm just learning every position I possibly can play, so being able to learn as much as I possibly can and be a sponge."

"I'm still learning," added Allen. "Just trying to take everything I know from college and just to learn even more. Just continue to grow and things like that."

Rookie minicamp runs through Sunday.

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