Former Monarch Heinicke announces retirement from NFL

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- He rewrote the Old Dominion record books and flashed some memorable NFL moments. Now Taylor Heinicke is calling it a career.

Heinicke announced on social media Thursday night that he's retiring from football, after going unsigned during the 2025 season.

"Many ups and downs throughout the years, but the ups outweigh the downs tenfold," the former Monarch said in his announcement. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would've been able to live this life."

After playing 11 seasons, veteran QB Taylor Heinicke announced he is retiring from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/xfvBEjVQUg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2026

Heinicke suited up for Old Dominion from 2011-2014 and went on to set program records that still stand in career pass completions, passing yards and completing percentage. His 132 passing touchdowns lead the Monarchs' all-time list by 81 over the field. He also holds four of the top five spots on the season passing TD list, including throwing for 44 scores during his sophomore campaign in 2012, which hold the top spot. In that same year, Heinicke passed for 5,076 yards to lead the nation. These numbers are just some of his record-setting feats during his four years in Norfolk.

One of his most memorable performances came on September 22, 2012, against New Hampshire. Heinicke threw for 730 yards and five touchdowns, completing 55 passes, and led ODU to a 64-61 win over New Hampshire. He won the Walter Payton Award for his performance during that 2012 campaign, given to the best FCS player in the country.

The Vikings signed Heinicke as an undrafted free agent in 2015, the beginning of a career that would see him spend parts of nine seasons with seven different NFL teams. He made his debut with the Texans in 2017 and saw time in six games with the Panthers the following campaign.

While playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL in December of 2020, Heinicke was called by the then-Washington Football Team to serve as an emergency quarterback during the COVID-19 pandemic and added to the practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster shortly thereafter. The burgundy and gold would go on to win the NFC East and Heinicke started their NFC Wild Card home game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Washington would fall, 31-23, but Heinicke would make quite an impression, throwing for 306 yards and a score while rushing for another touchdown, diving for the pylon in what has become his signature play.

The former Monarch signed a two year contract ahead of the 2021 season and made 24 starts for the team over the course of the next two years. He spent 2023 with the Falcons and was signed by the Chargers in 2024 before being released by Los Angeles last August.

"Thank you to all who have supported me in this journey," he said in his farewell post. "Thank you all who have believed in me. And thank you to those who gave me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream."

Heinicke returns to the Norfolk area frequently to hold camps and give back to the Hampton Roads community.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.