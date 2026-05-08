Landstown's Robinson steps down as Eagles' basketball coach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- For the first time in the school's history, Landstown is searching for a new varsity head boys basketball coach.

After 25 years at the head of the bench, Dwight Robinson is retiring as the head coach of the Eagles, Landstown athletic director Dave Hart confirmed to WTKR News 3 on Thursday afternoon. The Eagles' basketball Instagram page posted several tributes to Robinson throughout the day.

Hart says Robinson informed the team of his decision on Tuesday.

The head coach is the only head boys basketball coach Landstown has seen at the varsity level since the school opened in 2001. He racked up 451 wins, led the Eagles to the 2019 state championship and three additional appearances in the state title game, most recently this past season. He guided the program to the state playoffs 10 times in his 25 years.

One of Robinson's best experiences was coaching his stepson, Donald Hand Jr., and his son, Damien Robinson. Hand spent the last four seasons as Boston College and will play his final year of college eligibility at Loyola-Chicago, while Damien starred for Landstown as a sophomore during the 2025-2026 campaign, averaging nearly 21 points per game and taking home Region 6A Player of the Year honors.

Sports Robinsons look to help Eagles soar to state title Marc Davis

Dwight Robinson is the second Virginia Beach basketball coaching staple to step away this week. Longtime Princess Anne head girls coach Darnell Dozier announced his retirement Monday after 31 years.

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