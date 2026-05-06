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No Limit Sports Podcast: Recapping Dozier's Princess Anne legacy

Darnell Dozier announced his retirement Monday after 31 years at the head of the Princess Anne girls basketball program. During that time, he amassed 793 wins and 16 state titles, including 12 in the last 13 seasons. Sportsplug 757's Drew Crosby and WTKR News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis discuss Dozier's legacy, achievements and what might come next for the Cavaliers.
No Limit Sports Podcast: Recapping Dozier's Princess Anne legacy
DARNELL DOZIER
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NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's going to be different seeing Princess Anne girls basketball without Darnell Dozier on the bench. Nevertheless, the Cavaliers will turn the page.

Dozier announced his retirement Monday, putting the cap on a legendary 31 year career. During his tenure, Princess Anne won 793 games and 16 state titles.

In this episode of No Limit Sports, Sportsplug 757's Drew Crosby and WTKR News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis discuss Dozier's achievements, impact and what might be next for the Cavaliers.

Click on the above video to hear our discussion on Darnell Dozier's legendary career.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

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