No Limit Sports Podcast: Recapping Dozier's Princess Anne legacy

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's going to be different seeing Princess Anne girls basketball without Darnell Dozier on the bench. Nevertheless, the Cavaliers will turn the page.

Dozier announced his retirement Monday, putting the cap on a legendary 31 year career. During his tenure, Princess Anne won 793 games and 16 state titles.

In this episode of No Limit Sports, Sportsplug 757's Drew Crosby and WTKR News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis discuss Dozier's achievements, impact and what might be next for the Cavaliers.

Click on the above video to hear our discussion on Darnell Dozier's legendary career.

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