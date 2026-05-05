Leishmans host annual golf tournament to benefit sepsis awareness

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Marc and Audrey Leishman remember 2015 well, when Audrey was battling sepsis.

She would make a full recovery and now the pair uses their time and efforts to help others. The Leishmans held their 11th annual golf tournament Monday at Virginia Beach National, benefiting sepsis awareness and support.

The family's experience with the disease certainly comes to the front of Marc and Audrey's minds when their golf event comes around.

"That's why we have the foundation and help the people with the causes that we do," said Marc, a pro golfing veteran who has won six PGA Tour events as well as a LIV tournament. "That was a rough time for our family, but there are a lot of other families that are going through it and for us to be able to help them through a tough time is pretty amazing and gratifying."

"I always go back to the why we're doing it and the who we're doing it for," added Audrey. "My experience is what led to this, but our why anymore. Our why are all the other people who are going through it as well."

This year's tournament grossed about $750,000 for sepsis awareness and support. Celebrity guests included golfers Ian Baker-Finch, Cameron Smith and Lucas Herbert, long-drive champions Alexis Belton and Maurice Allen as well as former Major League All-Star Michael Cuddyer.

Audrey has also authored a children's book. Both she and Marc emphasize that knowing the symptoms and early diagnosis are keys to overcoming the disease.

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