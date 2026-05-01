Iverson Classic returns to Hampton

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- For the tenth year, Allen Iverson is bringing some of the best high school players in the nation to his old stomping grounds.

The Allen Iverson Roundball Classic tipped off Thursday night at Bethel High School in the gym that bears the NBA legend's name. Festivities included the 24K USA vs. The World All-Star Game, a slam dunk contest and a three-point contest.

For the former Bruin, it means a great deal to be able to bring the event to Hampton.

"It's home," Iverson said. "That's the most important thing for me, just the atmosphere, the community, being able to show the kids where I'm front, that everything is possible."

Thursday's events were just the start of the classic. Friday night will feature a financial education session at the Virginia Air & Space Science Center with both athletes and parents attending. The weekend culminates with the Iverson Classic All-American game at the Hampton Coliseum, where some of the top players in the country will showcase their skills. Iverson hopes they walk away from the contest believing in their abilities.

"Just fight for what you want in life," he said of his message to the young stars. "Understand it's going to take hard work and just let them know that when you're not working, somebody else is. The same dream that you want, somebody else wants it so you've got to work that much harder to get it."

The MVP of Thursday's All-Star game earned a spot on an All-American roster for Saturday. For more information on the Iverson Classic click here.

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