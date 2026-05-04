After 31 years and nearly 800 wins, Princess Anne's Dozier stepping away

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- One of the most legendary coaches in high school girls basketball history is calling it quits.

Princess Anne head coach Darnell Dozier is retiring, WTKR News 3 confirmed Monday morning. He officially steps away about six weeks after leading the Cavaliers to their fourth consecutive state championship and 16th in program history, all with Dozier at the helm.

The head coach put together one of the most decorated careers in history. He amassed 793 wins in his 31 year career and led the program to all 16 titles since 2002. Princess Anne has claimed state crowns in 12 of the last 13 years.

Dozier is going out on top. The Cavaliers ran the table in 2025-2026, finishing 28-0, and will enter next season on a 71-game winning streak. His final victory saw Princess Anne come back to tie the state title game at the end of regulation and top Menchville, 65-62, in overtime.

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