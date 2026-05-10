Domination continues: Virginia Wesleyan softball rolls to ODAC title

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Virginia Wesleyan softball kept its unbeaten season alive Friday with a narrow 1-0 win over Bridgewater. The Marlins made sure Saturday wouldn't be that close.

Alison Pollack and Morgan Tucker each hit home runs, Emma Adams tossed a five-inning complete game on the mound and VWU topped the Eagles, 12-2 in five frames, to sweep the ODAC championship series. Virginia Wesleyan improved to 45-0 with the victory.

"I just think we continue to play better and find different ways to win and it's always somebody different," Marlins' head coach Brandon Elliott said. "This is one of the best teams that's ever been around. Everybody's beatable, but certainly these guys weren't today."

"It's the last one ever as Virginia Wesleyan," Adams added. "It's kind of sentimental to go out as Virginia Wesleyan with the last ODAC title, but we're on the hunt for something bigger."

Bridgewater struck first with a run in the opening frame, but VWU responded in its half of the first. After two quick outs, the Marlins put two runners on base to set the table for Pollack, who belted a three-run home run to left, giving the home team a 3-1 advantage.

After tacking on two more runs in the second, Tucker came up with a runner on and sent a ball over the fence to dead center to extend the lead to 7-1 and the route was on.

This marks the third straight ODAC title for Virginia Wesleyan and the 17th in program history. The Marlins will open NCAA Tournament play at home with the regional round on Thursday, looking to complete a national championship run after falling just short in 2025.

"We clicked last year, too, but it's just a different feeling this year," said Tucker, who was honored as the ODAC Tournament's Most Outstanding Player. "We love each other, we play well together and we're working towards one goal as a group."

Tucker went 3-for-3 at the plate with the home run and four RBI, scoring two runs. Pollack also drove in four RBI and scored twice, going 2-for-3. Taylor McQueen, Riley Curtice and Sarah Prosser each tallied two hits days as well.

Elliott's team has three national championships to its name, most recently winning it all in 2021. The Marlins will find out which three teams will visit Broyles Field this Monday during the NCAA Selection Show.

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