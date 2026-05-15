Commanders unveil 2026 schedule

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Four primetime games, a trip to London and a week three match-up with the defending Super Bowl champions headline the Commanders' 2026 schedule.

The team unveiled its slate for the upcoming campaign Thursday night, along with the other 31 NFL franchises, giving us a look at the gauntlet Washington will have to run in its hopes of improving on last year's 5-12 showing.

The Commanders open with back-to-back road games at NFC East rivals. They'll kick off the season in Philadelphia on September 13 and visit Dallas in week two before returning to Northwest Stadium for their home opener against the reigning champion Seahawks. Week four finds the burgundy and gold traveling to London for a showdown with the Colts and their first division home game will follow against the Giants.

Washington will also have a stretch of four primetime match-ups in a five-game span. The Commanders will visit the 49ers on Monday Night Football on October 19 during week six. After a bye week, they'll have a Sunday night showdown at home with the Eagles. A Thursday night meeting at the Giants and Monday night home contest with the Bengals are also among the team's primetime showcases.

Dan Quinn and company will wrap up the regular season at home against Dallas during week 18 on a date to be determined.

Three preseason games are on the schedule for Washington. The burgundy and gold will host the Dolphins on August 14, visit the Lions on a to-be-determined date and travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens on August 28. All three of those games can be seen on WTKR.

The Commanders' 2026 regular season schedule is listed below:

September 13- @ Eagles, 4:25

September 20- @ Cowboys, 4:25

September 27- vs. Seahawks, 1:00

October 4- vs. Colts (London), 9:30 a.m.

October 11- vs. Giants, 1:00

October 19 (Monday)- @ 49ers, 8:15

November 1- vs. Eagles, 8:20

November 8- vs. Rams, 1:00

November 12 (Thursday)- @ Giants, 8:15

November 23 (Monday)- vs. Bengals, 8:15

November 29- @ Cardinals, 4:25

December 6- @ Titans, 1:00 on WTKR

December 13- vs. Texans, 1:00 on WTKR

December 20- vs. Falcons, 1:00

December 26 (Saturday)- @ Vikings, TBD

January 2- @ Jaguars, TBD

TBD- vs. Cowboys, TBD

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