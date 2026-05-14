Davis not aligned with 'Unfinished Business' billing of fight with Albright

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The headline of the Top Rank press release set the stage: "Keyshawn Davis Ready to Settle Unfinished Business in Saturday's Hometown Rematch against Nahir Albright."

But if you ask Davis, he doesn't see it that way.

"Nahir says it's personal for him, but I never said it's personal for me," the former lightweight world champ said following the pre-fight press conference Thursday. "It's no unfinished business for me, it's nothing personal for me. It's definitely very annoying because they built this fight around a false narrative."

The two fighters have a history, but each seems to be approaching their showdown at Scope differently. Davis topped Albright in October of 2023 by majority decision, only to see that decision changed to a no-contest after the Norfolk native tested positive for marijuana. After he defeated Kelvin Davis in the Mermaid City last June, Albright accused Keyshawn and Keon Davis of jumping him in his locker room.

"I did my thing that night," Albright said during Thursday's remarks. "I didn't get a chance to really enjoy the night that I worked so hard for, so it feels good to be able to get that back in the ring."

When asked by reporters after Thursday's press conference, Albright said he had not heard from or talked to Keyshawn Davis since last June. Davis noted that Albright was not a fighter who was still on his radar as he worked to piece together future bouts, but Top Rank had other ideas.

"Nahir was never even on my list to fight coming into this," he said. "I wanted to fight Oscar Duarte and then two other fighters, but Top Rank insisted. I'm going to go with my promotional company. We all ride on the same banner, we all want me to win at the end of the day. They know what's going to happen Saturday night."

Davis seemed more business-like during the press conference, maintaining his stance that, in his mind, this is just a bout between two fighters who have signed a contract. He seemed focused on the task at hand and didn't appear interested in getting into much of a back-and-forth with Albright.

"I expected it," he said of his opponent's predictions and statements. "That's why I just stayed up there, kept my composure, because everything that happened today I already expected."

"I kind of expected it," added Albright regarding Davis's demeanor during the press conference. "He's trying to maintain the image that he's putting out, his new image, so I expected it."

If there's one thing everyone can agree on, it's the Davis brothers' desire to close the door on this discussion for good. Keon Davis was asked about his interest in fighting one of Albright's brothers, which was met with a resounding "no."

"After Keyshawn fights Nahir, I'm done with all this Nahir Albright [stuff]," the youngest Davis brother said.

While Keyshawn Davis hopes to cap the night off with a victory in the main event, Kelvin and Keon have their own work to do earlier in the evening. The youngest brother will take on Edwine Humaine Jr., while Kelvin will square off with Peter Dobson. Victories by all three Davises and a night free of any extracurricular activities would allow the trio to leave a positive feeling in their home town until their next return.

"We just don't want things to go how they did last time," Kelvin said. "The first time was amazing, the second time didn't go our ways so the third time is going to be the charm."

"We definitely want to leave off on a positive noted," added Keyshawn. "That's exactly what's going to happen. 3-0."

The fighters will return to the Marriott on Friday afternoon for official weigh-ins before hitting the ring Saturday at Scope. The first bell is set for 6:30 p.m.

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