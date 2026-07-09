Hampton man accused of assaulting VB veterinary staff arrested after separate police chase: VSP

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Hampton man accused of assaulting employees at a Virginia Beach veterinary clinic last week has been arrested and charged after a separate police chase Tuesday.

Billy Gerard, 39, was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, obstructing or resisting an officer by threat or force, felony eluding or disregarding police along with several traffic violations, according to online court records.

On Tuesday around 1:17 p.m., Virginia State Police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near Interstate 64 in York County. Gerard refused to stop for authorities, prompting a car chase, according to state police. He later crashed his car into a tree and led police on a short foot pursuit before getting arrested.

During Tuesday's arrest, a state police officer suffered minor injuries but was treated at the scene. Gerard was also injured and taken to a hospital, according to state police.

Virginia State Police also confirmed Gerard was accused of assaulting veterinary workers at Pet Care in Virginia Beach last Thursday. The clinic posted on social media that two employees were assaulted and the property was heavily damaged during the incident.

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