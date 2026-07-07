Bear killed after car crash in Virginia Beach: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bear was hit and killed after a single-vehicle car crash Monday night, Virginia Beach police told News 3 on Tuesday.

Virginia Beach police say the call for this incident came in around 9:47 p.m., prompting officers and animal enforcement to respond to the scene. The bear was found dead on arrival. The location of the car crash was not mentioned by Virginia Beach police.

Watch related coverage: Bear seen in Virginia Beach neighborhood

“I couldn’t believe it”: Bear seen in Virginia Beach neighborhood

In their message to News 3, Virginia Beach police provided a Department of Wildlife Guidance on black bears in Virginia.

Back in April, a black bear was sighted in Virginia Beach's Alanton neighborhood.

“I would have thought you were crazy,” said Kirstyn Atkinson, recalling what she might have said if told she would see a black bear in Virginia Beach.

Atkinson said she spotted the bear Wednesday and captured video of the encounter in her backyard. She added that the bear did eventually leave, climbing over her back fence.

News 3 reached out to Virginia Beach Animal Services for more information, check back with us for updates.

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