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Two people seriously injured after car crashes into golf cart: VBPD

Top Stories: Thursday, July 2
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people are seriously injured after a car crashed into a golf cart on Thursday night, according to Virginia Beach police.

Around 7:40 p.m., Virginia Beach polcie arrived at the 200 block of Bay Colony Drive on the report of an accident with injuries. Police say they found a woman and a man with serious injuries, and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the preliminary investigation, an SUV hit a golf cart. Police say the SUV's driver was not hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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