Steve Lacy to bring Oh yeah? Tour to Virginia Beach in 2026

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Grammy award-winning artist Steve Lacy will perform in Virginia Beach as part of his upcoming headline “Oh yeah? Tour.”

The show at The Dome by Rutter Mills will be held on Oct. 20, 2026.

The Oh yeah? Tour is running in support of the singer-songwriter and guitarist's newest studio album, Oh yeah?, marking four years since Lacy’s last tour and album.

Tickets will be available starting on Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. Click here for ticket information.

Oh yeah? features collaborations with SZA, Erykah Badu, and Cecile Believe. 28-year-old Lacy released his first EP almost ten years ago, since then landing two songs in the Spotify Billions club and winning two Grammy Awards.

The Oh yeah? Tour will also stop in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 23.

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