Neighbor helps rescue woman trapped after car crashes into Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A neighbor helped rescue a woman trapped inside a Virginia Beach home after a car crashed into the structure on South Rosemont Road near Garland Way.

Virginia Beach Police responded Thursday, July 30, to the crash. Officers found a woman inside the home with life-threatening injuries. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Greg Reed was sitting in his backyard when he heard the crash.

"I came out the front and came around here and I seen the car was all the way in the house," Reed said.

After checking the wreckage, Reed and another neighbor began trying to rescue the woman trapped beneath the debris.

"Me and her started pulling stuff out of there to get to her and we just kept pulling stuff out and about 5 minutes later a policeman come in and we all started working together to try and pull debris out of there and trying to get to her and we never could see her," Reed said.

Reed said he could not see the woman at all and could only hear her voice.

"It was real quiet you know, like man she's in here somewhere," Reed said.

When more emergency crews arrived, Reed and the other neighbors stepped back and let first responders take over.

"I can't quit thinking about it every time I turn around I'm thinking back on it you know like I don't see how she made it was a miracle God had his hand on her," Reed said.

Reed said he is worried about the curve and road next to his neighborhood. He said he has long believed a guardrail should be installed to help prevent cars from leaving the road.

"You can just tell by the layout of the road that it's dangerous anything happening it's coming this way," Reed said.

I reached out to Virginia Beach Police for an update on the woman and the driver. Police said there are no new updates. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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