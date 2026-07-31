Woman left seriously hurt after car crashes into home on S. Rosemont Road: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were injured after a car crashed into a home on South Rosemont Road on Thursday, Virginia Beach police told News 3 on Friday.

On Thursday around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the crash in the 1500 Block of South Rosemont Road. At the scene, the driver was found with non-life-threatening injuries. Inside the home, a woman was found with life-threatening injuries, according to Virginia Beach police.

Virginia Beach police say both the man and woman were taken to a hospital for treatment.

News 3 filmed the damaged home on Friday. Several structures were visibly fractured from the crash, and police tape was still up around the area.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to Virginia Beach police.

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