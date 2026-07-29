Mt. Trashmore Carnival shooting trial: Jury selection process set to begin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jury selection is set to kick off a trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old during the Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival back in 2024.

Markal Cook is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the deadly shooting of Jeyani Upshur. She was 15 years old when she was found shot to death in a parking lot outside the Mount Trashmore summer carnival during Memorial Day weekend back in 2024. Cook — who was also shot during the incident — had pleaded not guilty in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

The trial against Cook was set to begin back in Nov. 2025; however, it was delayed after the jury selection process halted when only 23 of 35 summoned jurors reported for duty — not enough to move forward. Court officials blamed the shortage on a new notification system that began earlier that month.

Watch previous coverage: Jury shortage delays trial for man charged with shooting teen at Mount Trashmore Carnival

Jury shortage delays trial for man charged with shooting teen at Mount Trashmore Carnival

Cook’s attorney, James Broccoletti, said the delay has been difficult for his client.

“It’s more frustrating for Mr. Cook and his family,” Broccoletti said. “They’ve waited for this day since May of 2024. He’s been in jail for a year and a half. It’s very unfortunate.”

Tensions were high outside the courthouse back in Nov. 2025 as family members of both Cook and Upshur argued following the postponement.

Lanarda Shambley, Upshur's mom, previously spoke to News 3 about the loss of her daughter. She said her daughter was a planner, silly, and tough even when it came to sports. Shambley recalled the last time she spoke with her daughter.

"I said I was just about to say, 'Are you going to leave and not say anything to me?' She said: 'No, we're about to leave now, I was not gonna forget to tell you we leaving.' and so I said, 'Okay you have a good time'," Shambley remembers.

Watch: Markal Cook, shot in Trashmore carnival incident, gives jailhouse interview

WATCH: Teen shot in Mt. Trashmore incident gives jailhouse interview

In a previous jailhouse interview with News 3, Cook said he is innocent and offered prayers for the 15-year-old's family.

"I was nothing more than an innocent bystander who was trying to desperately survive all the chaos that took place that day," Cook said.

Court documents obtained by News 3 detailed how Cook was recorded on video pulling out a gun when the shooting happened.

Watch full press conference: Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate details shooting near Mt. Trashmore carnival that left teen dead

Man shot near Mt. Trashmore carnival charged with 2nd-degree murder

As News 3 has previously reported, police said the shooting was the result of a fight outside the carnival in a parking lot across the street.

Initially, police said the fight was a continuation of a fight that occurred inside the carnival and was broken up by law enforcement. Police later said, however, the fight inside the carnival and the fight that led to the shooting are not related.

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