Safer Virginia Beach Task Force holds first public meeting, residents call for more youth voices

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Safer Virginia Beach Task Force held its first public meeting at the Bayside Recreation Center, giving residents the opportunity to share input on how to make the city safer and more accessible for everyone.

But Virginia Beach resident Saniyyah Robinson noticed something missing — young people.

"Us three or four of the younger adults and younger crowd that's here is not gonna overpower the 10 to 20 older adults… and their comments on what they feel like we should have in our community that we're gonna be here longer in."

Robinson said it is important for younger generations to speak up now, especially as violence continues to impact communities across the city.

"It's really important, especially when it's time to try to make a difference to our generations because right now it seems like there's a lot of violence going on."

Still, Robinson said simply showing up is not enough. She hopes city leaders take what they are hearing and turn it into action.

"But they're really helpful as long as everyone is actually taking notes and actually willing to put in the work to make the difference and listen to everyone else around."

Mayor Bobby Dyer said that is exactly what the task force is designed to do — hear directly from residents before making recommendations to improve safety across Virginia Beach.

"I am confident we are going to produce some significant major results."

After hearing Robinson's concern echoed by others in the room, Dyer said one group the city cannot afford to leave out is its youth.

"Now it's time to bring everybody in the whole city with emphasis getting the youth engaged."

Dyer said that effort will continue beyond Tuesday night's meeting, with a session planned specifically for younger voices.

"Once again, I'm gonna be planning on having a special session once we go back to school after Labor Day targeted for youth."

City leaders said this was the first of several community conversations, with more public meetings planned as the task force works to develop recommendations for a safer Virginia Beach.

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