Crews continue drainage work after flooding hits Glenwood neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Floodwaters have receded in Virginia Beach's Glenwood neighborhood, but city crews continue working to clear the blockage that officials say caused last week's significant flooding.

Neighbor Brian Coleman, who lives on Bellspring Drive, said the flooding was the worst he has seen since moving into the neighborhood about 4 1/2 years ago.

"The area was just really deep, and the whole court was flooded over there," Coleman said.

John Hood

Floodwater surrounded homes, turning parts of the neighborhood into waterfront property.

"We've lived here about 4 1/2 years, and that was the worst we've seen," Coleman said. "We have seen, after some heavy rains, water collecting in the drains, but I had never seen it flood completely as bad as it was."

John Hood

Last week, fish could be seen swimming in the street near Glenwood Elementary School.

According to the City of Virginia Beach, the flooding was caused by elevated lake levels resulting from a blocked pipe. As of Tuesday, crews were continuing to remove the blockage.

Jonas Aleread, a storm water operations engineer with the city, said crews are using bypass pumps to move water around the obstruction while work continues.

It might be the reason some neighbors are hearing roaring waters near their storm drains.

"It could be from our bypass pumping," Aleread said. "We call it bypass pumping when we try to move water around a blockage to another pipe system that is not obstructed and blocked."

Aleread said the blockage is believed to consist of shrubs and tree limbs. Once it is removed and nearby lake levels recede, the temporary pumps can be taken out.

John Hood

With severe weather expected Tuesday evening, Aleread said the city has crews and equipment ready to respond if additional flooding occurs.

"Going into tonight, we will have both equipment and staffing resources planned to respond," he said.

Neighbors said they will be closely watching conditions as the weather moves through the area.

"I did mention to my wife about getting a raft, but that hasn't been purchased yet," Coleman said with a laugh. "I think we ran out of time getting it from Amazon."

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