Man arrested in connection with deadly Hampshire Lane shooting: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was arrested and charged amid an ongoing homicide investigation into a shooting that took place earlier this month, Virginia Beach police said on Tuesday.

46-year-old Lashawn Lindsey was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of firearm in commission of a felony and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Virginia Beach police say more charges against Lindsey could be filed as the investigation into this incident remains underway.

On July 9 around 11 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 700 Block of Hampshire Lane. 48-year-old Derrick Outlaw was found shot at the scene. He died after being transported to the hospital, according to Virginia Beach police.

Lindsey is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail without bond, according to Virginia Beach police.

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