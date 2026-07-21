8 Virginia Beach businesses sought reimbursement after April Oceanfront curfew. All were denied.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Eight Oceanfront businesses asked the city of Virginia Beach for reimbursement for money lost during the all-age curfew implemented back in April following a spate of violent weekends. A city spokesperson confirmed to News 3 Tuesday that all claims were denied.

Business owners who believed they experienced a financial loss from curfew — which was in effect on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 — could file a written notice with the city's attorney's office. The notice needed to contain a description of what happened, and why the claimant holds the city responsible. (This form existed before the curfew and is used for the city’s self-insured portions of workers’ compensation and general liability claims.)

In its response Tuesday, the city emphasized the public safety need of the temporary curfew.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach Oceanfront businesses can file claims for lost revenue after recent all-ages curfew

Virginia Beach Oceanfront businesses can file claims for lost revenue after recent all-ages curfew

"The City understands that any disruption to business operations can be challenging," the statement reads. "The 9:30 p.m. all-ages curfew, approved by City Council on April 16, was a temporary public safety measure designed to address immediate safety concerns. The overall goal was to promote a safe and welcoming environment for residents and visitors."

The city also cited a Virginia code to further explain denying the reimbursements, which says its not responsible for lost business revenue during "temporary interruptions" that last fewer than seven days.

The city also outlines how sovereign immunity — which protects governments from lawsuits in some cases — shields the city from "tort liability" over their official actions. Since the all-age curfew aimed at boosting public safety, the city can’t be held liable for any related claims, according to their statement.

Watch previous coverage: VB's all-age Oceanfront curfew halted after judge grants restraining order

VB's all-age Oceanfront curfew halted after judge grants restraining order

The 9:30 p.m. curfew was approved by the City Council on April 16 to make the Oceanfront safer after a pair of shootings this spring injured 14 people. The Virginia Beach Police Department enforced the curfew on April 17 and 18.

On April 23, a judge halted the enforcement of a planned third night after several businesses sued the city, arguing the curfew violated their freedom of movement and ability to conduct business.

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