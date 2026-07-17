VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A young North Atlantic right whale was recently spotted in a rare sighting near Sandbridge Beach, according to video taken by Andy Kennedy.

Watch: North Atlantic right whale sighting in video taken by Andy Kennedy

Young North Atlantic right whale sighted near Sandbridge Beach in video taken by Andy Kennedy

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, Rudee Tours says it is also very rare to see a right whale here at this time of year. This right whale is a young juvenile who appeared to be in very good health, Rudee Tours said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says there are around 380 North Atlantic Right Whales remaining in the world.

In a post made on social media, Rudee Tours reminded boaters that it is illegal to approach a right whale within 500 yards. It is recommended to report right whale sightings to NOAA. If you spot a right whale on the coast from Virginia to Maine, call (866) 755-6622. For sightings from the North Carolina coast to the Florida coast, call (877) 942-5343.

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