Five men arrested and charged in Virginia Beach human trafficking sting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Five men are accused of engaging in human trafficking and sexually exploiting minors after a two-day police operation, Virginia Beach police said Wednesday.

Police arrested five men ranging in age from 24 to 64 following a police operation targeting people trying to sexually exploit minors. Two vehicles and cash were also seized during the operation.

The following suspects and their corresponding charges were provided by Virginia beach police:

28-year-old Shane Carter of Norfolk was charged with solicitation of prostitution.

64-year-old Robert Harris of Virginia Beach was charged with charged with solicitation of prostitution; assault and battery.

53-year-old Larry Pittman of Portsmouth was charged with sex trafficking; use of electronic devices to facilitate certain offenses involving minors.

46-year-old Kenric Frazier of Portsmouth was charged with sex trafficking, use of electronic devices to facilitate certain offenses involving minors, solicitation of child pornography.

24-year-old Cameron Lewis of Norfolk was charged with solicitation of prostitution.

VBPD says victims were connected to services through Samaritan House as deemed appropriate.

Detectives say they have new leads and expect to make more arrests soon.

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