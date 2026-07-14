No bond for driver charged for hit-and-run crash that killed VB teen bicyclist

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 20-year-old man was denied bond on Tuesday morning as he faces charges for a hit-and-run crash that killed a teen bicyclist on Wednesday.

Josiah Johnson-Owens faces a felony hit-and-run charge and a misdemeanor charge for no insurance in connection with the incident. Virginia Beach police previously said they will not pursue more charges against Johnson-Owens since they determined the bicyclist did not have the right-of-way when the crash took place.

The judge said on Monday that Johnson-Owens’ charges give the court pause on issuing a bond. Additionally, not immediately calling 911 to get help and treatment for the 16-year-old he hit was also a factor that would keep Johnson-Owens at no bond.

On Wednesday, around 9:45 p.m., Virginia Beach police say they received a report of a bicyclist involved in a crash in the 2000 Block of Lynnhaven Parkway.

At the scene, a 16-year-old boy — later identified as Tremayne "T.J." Nicholson during a vigil at the Salem High School football field — was found with life-threatening injuries, according to Virginia Beach police. He was hospitalized as a result, but declared dead on Saturday. The vehicle involved in the crash had left the area before officers arrived.

The Commonwealth said on Monday T.J. suffered from a broken jaw, broken back, and a brain bleed after the crash.

According to court documents, Johnson-Owens drove to a Target parking lot before leaving his vehicle at an apartment complex near Holland Road.

Court documents state that Johnson-Owens later returned to the scene of the crash with family members and confessed to his involvement. He allegedly told police the traffic light was turning yellow as the crash occurred.

The Commonwealth said T.J.’s family also would like Johnson-Owens to not have bond.

A bond appeal for Owens is set for Friday morning, Johnson-Owens’ attorney says.

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