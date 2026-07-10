Police presence at Delta Hotels after VBPD reports officer-involved shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An officer-involved shooting was reported to have taken place on Friday, according to Virginia Beach police.

Virginia Beach police told News 3 the incident took place in the 2800 Block of Shore Drive and that no officers were injured. There is no active threat to the public.

Watch: Large police presence at Delta Hotels after reported officer-involved shooting

Police cars seen at Delta Hotels after VBPD reports officer-involved shooting

News 3 video taken at the scene shows a large number of police vehicles and an ambulance parked near Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Waterfront Suites at the intersection of Shore Drive and N Great Neck Road.

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