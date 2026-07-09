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Atlanta man arrested in VB sex trafficking probe after missing teen found in Norfolk hotel

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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 41-year-old man was arrested after a missing teen was safely recovered amid a human trafficking investigation, Virginia Beach police said on Thursday.

Robert Cole was charged with aiding prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Virginia Beach police.

Watch related coverage: New details on two human trafficking cases in Virginia Beach

New details on two human trafficking cases in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police say they received information regarding a missing 16-year-old from out of state. It was indicated that the teen could be a victim of commercial sex trafficking. Virginia Beach Police Department's Human Trafficking Squad — working with Homeland Security Investigations, Virginia State Police and the Norfolk Police Department — safely recovered the teen from a hotel in Norfolk.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, confidential help is available through the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

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