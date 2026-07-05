Thousands gather at Virginia Beach Oceanfront to celebrate Fourth of July and America 250

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands gathered at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Friday to celebrate the Fourth of July and America's 250th anniversary, taking in live entertainment, cooler evening temperatures and a fireworks display over the Atlantic Ocean.

For many, the night was about more than just the holiday.

Laney Patterson was among those who made the trip to spend time with the people closest to her.

"Spend some time with friends and families to see all the festivities, fireworks, have a good weekend, relax," Patterson said.

Patterson spent the evening taking in the concert, the crowd and the cooler temperatures after a brutally hot afternoon.

"It's starting to help a little bit since it's getting a little bit darker… starting to cool off a little… but earlier midday it was a different level," Patterson said.

As the sun set, the beach filled with families, including 13-year-old Naejohn Williams, who had a simpler reason for being there.

"I like how… like the waves and having fun," Williams said.

For others, the holiday carried an even deeper meaning. Travis Fisher said his trip to Virginia Beach was not just a vacation — it was a celebration of a personal milestone.

"I had cancer last year, so this is kind of like beating cancer trip," Fisher said.

After a year of fighting, Fisher said simply being there with his loved ones is something he does not take for granted.

"It's amazing… I love the area. People are so nice out here," Fisher said.

From strolling the boardwalk to watching dolphins to ending the night under a sky filled with fireworks, Fisher said the trip gave his family memories they will never forget.

"The boardwalk… the first day we were here we did a dolphin tour out here. That was probably the best part," Fisher said.

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