New signs target e-bike safety at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New signs at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront are reminding visitors of resort-area rules, including where e-bikes are permitted.

The signs were installed at the end of June near popular entrances to the bike path and boardwalk. They encourage visitors to respect the resort and outline several rules, including keeping pets on leashes and outlining where e-bikes can be ridden.

John Hood

The signs specifically remind e-bike riders that they are not permitted on the boardwalk.

City officials said the signage is part of a broader effort to improve e-bike safety as their popularity increases across Virginia Beach.

Earlier this month, a 12-year-old girl was hit by an e-bike at the Oceanfront. Virginia Beach police said she was not seriously injured. The rider was cited for riding an e-bike on the boardwalk.

John Hood

Virginia Beach City Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson said the new signs are intended to make the rules clear to visitors.

“The signage is new, but it's really needed because if you don't tell people what the expectations are, how can they abide by them?” Wilson said. “So if they don't know the e-bikes aren't allowed, I'm sure they can think, ‘Oh, I can ride on there.’”

John Hood

Under current rules, e-bikes at the Oceanfront are permitted only on Atlantic Avenue and are not allowed on the boardwalk or bike path.

Some residents said they believe additional signage could help educate riders and make the Oceanfront safer for pedestrians.

“It definitely affects everybody else who is walking around and driving, so I think everybody working together, that's a good idea,” Mackenzie Acres, who lives in Virginia Beach, said.

Contact John Hood Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Virginia Beach Neighborhood News Reporter John Hood? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.