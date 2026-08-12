Virginia Beach city council votes 9-2 to approve golf course sale after hours of heated discussion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach city council on Tuesday voted 9-2 to sell the Virginia Beach National Golf Course to Dragas Companies.

A testy public hearing drew dozens of community members to the council meeting with many urging the Virginia Beach City Council to vote no or delay the project. The council voted to approve the sale of the 350-acre property to Dragas Companies.

Dragas Companies proposed to build more than 650 homes on the property. The plan would keep a public golf course, though part of the course would have to be reconfigured.

The deal has drawn controversy. Dragas would pay $18 million for the property, and that money would be reinvested into the golf course. The developer would also contribute another $18 million for golf course improvements.

Not all community members opposed the project. Some came out in support of Dragas Companies.

Rob Valentine, of Friends of Virginia Beach National, said he was not surprised by the vote.

"What's your reaction to that vote?" News asked. "Not surprising. I think that when most of us know that you're fighting a government that is not representative of the people, which represents other interests. However, it's not the end of the fight. A lot of things have to happen - a federal lawsuit, we hope," Valentine said.

Helen Dragas, CEO of Dragas Companies, addressed concerns raised during the hearing.

"We heard you and we look forward to answering them. We look forward to delivering so many services and aspects of this community that everybody can enjoy," she said.

Council members will still have to sign off on rezoning the land for housing.

Council member Jennifer Rouse said she made sure the developer will have to release a figure of how much affordable housing the development will include before rezoning could be approved.

If Dragas submits a rezoning application for the housing by Sept. 1, that part of the project could be in front of the city council in December.

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