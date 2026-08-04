Woman to serve 17 years in prison for shooting, killing elderly father in 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was sentenced for the 2025 shooting death of her elderly father, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office told News 3 on Tuesday.

Back in April, 44-year-old Jennifer Mulligan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of felony. She was sentenced to a total of 43 years, with 26 years suspended. This means she will serve 17 years in prison, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. She must surrender her gun and have no hostile contact with her siblings. After her release, she will be on supervised probation.

Mulligan's initial first-degree murder charge was reduced as a result of her taking a plea agreement.

Watch previous coverage: VB woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder for shooting death of elderly dad

VB woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder for shooting death of elderly dad

On May 7, 2025, around 11:11 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 500 Block of Rodney Lane. When officers arrived, they found 90-year-old Woodard McClure dead "with a gunshot wound to the head,” court documents say. Police confirmed to News 3 that McClure and Mulligan both lived in the home on Rodney Lane.

During a hearing held on Sept. 9, 2025, a 911 call made by Mulligan was played in the courtroom.

Watch previous coverage: "I did what I had to do to take care of the agony," preliminary hearing held for Virginia Beach woman who shot and killed 90-year-old father

"I did what I had to do to take care of the agony," preliminary hearing held for Virginia Beach woman who shot and killed 90-year-old father

In the recording, Mulligan can be heard confessing to the dispatcher, saying "I shot my dad." When asked if she shot her father on purpose or if it was an accident, she said it was on purpose. When the detective asked Mulligan why she shot her father, she said, "I did what I had to do to take care of the agony," News 3 reported back in September.

"But sufficient to say, Jenny has gone through some very difficult times throughout her life, related obviously to her father and other men," Roger Whitus, Mulligan's attorney, previously told News 3.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.