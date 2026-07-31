Virginia Beach cannabis forum prepares entrepreneurs for state's new retail marijuana market

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia approved retail cannabis sales, with licensed stores set to open in July 2027. Business owners are urged to start preparing now.

Virginia Beach entrepreneurs gathered Thursday night to learn what it will take to operate a legal cannabis business under the state's new retail marijuana laws.

LaTanya Warren, CEO and founder of Armintia LLC, helped organize the forum in partnership with locally based company LockGreen. Warren said the moment represents a turning point for the industry in Virginia.

"This is a real industry. Cannabis is here finally in Virginia, and we have a chance to do it the right way," Warren said.

Jamie Patten, acting head and chief administrative officer of the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority, attended the forum to make sure business owners understand the rules ahead of the July 2027 launch. Her agency is responsible for rolling out the regulated market authorized by Governor Abigail Spanberger and the General Assembly.

Patten said entrepreneurs need to begin laying the groundwork immediately.

"For businesses to be successful, we really want them to do all of the work now. Making sure you have vendors that want to work with you, that you have banking relationships, that you have identified potential landlords. And those are so key — often in this industry are difficult," Patten said.

Finding a location will be one of the biggest challenges for prospective dispensary owners. Under the new legislation, two dispensaries cannot open within 1,000 feet of each other. The number of retail stores statewide would be capped at 350.

The Cannabis Control Authority plans to open the first round of applications in February, with applicants notified of approval by May. Patten said her office still has significant work ahead before that process begins.

"We have to have regulations in place and that requires a process. We have to develop an application. We have to help everyone understand what is going to be required on the application," Patten said.

Public consumption of marijuana will still be illegal in Virginia. The Cannabis Control Authority says it will post more information about licensing on its website as it becomes available.

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