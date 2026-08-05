Man shot by police while holding 11" knife to face multiple charges: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who was shot by police back in July will face multiple charges in connection with the incident, the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) told News 3 on Wednesday.

24-year-old Jack William Davidson was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice, according to VBPD.

On July 10 around 1:15 p.m., Virginia Beach police got a call about a person walking through traffic with a knife. Officers arrived at the 2800 block of Shore Drive and found a 24-year-old man from Richmond at the beach shoreline with an 11" knife.

Watch previous coverage: Police presence at Delta Hotels after VBPD reports officer-involved shooting

Police presence at Delta Hotels after VBPD reports officer-involved shooting

Officers tried to talk the man down and told him to drop his knife, but the suspect did not listen, according to VBPD. Officers then shot a less-lethal "sponge round" from an SAGE launcher, which they called "not effective," so an officer shot the man.

They immediately gave him medical attention and he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer who shot him is on temporary Critical Incident Leave, which is standard protocol, according to VBPD.

The VBPD Detective Bureau and the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney will both conduct separate, independent investigations, then VBPD Internal Affairs will go through an administrative review.

News 3 video taken at the scene showed a large number of police vehicles and an ambulance at the intersection of Shore Drive and N Great Neck Road.

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