Landstown QB Turner brings high rankings and expectations into 2026

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Landstown High School junior Anthony Turner has emerged as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country, ranked fourth at his position nationally and as the top player in Virginia in the Class of 2028 by 247Sports.

Turner, a junior entering his second season as the Eagles' starting quarterback, has drawn offers from LSU, Colorado, Florida, and Nebraska, among others, as college programs take notice of the rising star.

"It was crazy," Turner said of the No. 1 ranking. "It was a surprise, kind of, because Virginia players really don't get that exposure as other states so it was a big surprise for me."

Head coach Robert Jackson said Turner's rise was not without adversity. Jackson recalled a brutal hit Turner absorbed during his freshman year, when he was serving as both a long snapper and backup quarterback.

"When I saw him get hit, I said 'he's not coming back.' I thought he would quit football," Jackson recalled.

Turner did not quit. He returned to snap for the punt and finished the game at quarterback — a moment Jackson said revealed everything about his player's character.

"That's when I knew he's going to be a great quarterback and he's tough," the head coach said.

Now, with the attention of major college programs and a top five national ranking, Turner said he is focused on keeping perspective.

"Just stay disciplined," he said of his mindset. "Just don't let the rankings get to your head too much. Just keep working."

Jackson said Turner's individual success has had a galvanizing effect on the entire roster.

"When you have somebody like Anthony, that's an incentive for everybody to play well," he pointed out. "The O-line wants to protect him, the receivers want to catch."

The recruiting process has brought a steady stream of contact from college coaches, something Turner described as a whirlwind.

"It's been pretty crazy. All the coaches have been texting me just trying to build relationships with me," the quarterback said.

But Jackson made clear that individual accolades must translate to team success.

"All of the accolades have to translate to wins," he declared. "People want to be able to see that you're a winner and that you can put your team on your back and go out and win football games."

Landstown has made three consecutive playoff appearances, and the Eagles are targeting a deeper run this season — one that would end a 21-year drought without a state championship appearance. Jackson pointed to the growth of this junior class as reason for optimism.

"This junior class, we started eight freshmen and they were a playoff team," the head coach noted. "They were sophomores last year and they were a playoff team. This is the year we're looking to try and turn the corner."

Turner said the team has the pieces to make a run.

"We look pretty good," he observed. "We've got a couple transfers. We're looking pretty good, like a team that can make it to states."

For Turner, the path forward is straightforward.

"Got to be a leader on and off the field. Just do what I've got to do for my team to win."

Landstown opens its season August 28 at Floyd Kellam.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.