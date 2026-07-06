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Brush fire breaks out in Virginia Beach marsh on Fourth of July: VBFD

Top Stories: Monday, July 6
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A brush fire broke out in a marsh in Virginia Beach late Saturday night, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 600 block of Whitehurst Landing Drive at around 10:40 p.m. and found a 100 square foot brush fire. The fire’s location in the marsh created challenges in reaching the fire, crews were able to get water on the fire at 10:50 p.m. and marked out the fire at 1:27 a.m. Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported. VBFD is continuing to investigate the fire.

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