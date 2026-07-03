Virginia Beach prepares for dangerous heat as holiday crowds arrive at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of visitors are expected to spend the holiday weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront despite forecast temperatures climbing above 100 degrees.

For many families, the annual trip is a Fourth of July tradition they have no plans to skip.

"My dad comes here every year," said visitor Renita Williams. "He will not vacation anywhere else. He only comes for the Fourth of July."

Williams said her family came prepared for the extreme heat by staying at an oceanfront hotel, planning plenty of time in the water and making sure they have ways to stay cool throughout the day.

"We're prepared," Williams said. "We're staying at a great hotel with oceanfront pools. You know, food and drinks. It's a good time."

She also makes sure to keep one essential item with her.

"Yeah, I'm prepared, just in case," Williams said while holding a handheld fan.

As beachgoers adjust their plans for the heat, city officials say they are also preparing behind the scenes.

With a full schedule of holiday events planned throughout the weekend, Virginia Beach leaders are monitoring weather conditions and remaining in close contact with the National Weather Service and public safety agencies.

"We're working with the National Weather Service to get up-to-date briefings both in the morning and afternoon," said Danielle Spach, Virginia Beach's mitigation program manager. "We're also staying in close contact with our public safety partners to monitor temperatures. If there's a reason to delay an event or make adjustments, we'll work with our public safety partners and event managers to make those decisions as they come."

Officials encourage residents and visitors to stay hydrated, limit prolonged exposure to the sun and continue monitoring the latest weather forecasts throughout the holiday weekend.

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