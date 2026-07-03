Four people safe after boat flips over in waters near CBBT: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A boat flipped over in waters near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel (CBBT) on Friday, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD).

Around 10:18 a.m., units responded to a capsized boat near the second island of the CBBT. VBFD says the four people involved in this incident had already climbed onto rocks at the second island when units arrived. No injuries were reported.

The capsized boat was being towed by a civilian boat back to shore, according to VBFD.

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