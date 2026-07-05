Man has life-threatening injuries after crash in Virginia Beach Saturday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police were investigating Sunday after a single vehicle crash Saturday left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the crash happened in the 700 block of Sandbridge Rd. about 7:45 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicates a jeep flipped into a ditch.

Sandbridge Rd. was closed for several hours but re-opened Saturday afternoon.

The man injured was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As of Sunday afternoon, the crash remained under investigation.

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