Colonial Williamsburg visitors come prepared to take in history in extreme heat

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Walking through Colonial Williamsburg required some extra items in Friday's near-record heat.

“I’ve got the neck band on. It’s got a fan that’s, hopefully, going to keep me cool for a little bit," said visitor Daniel Parks.

“I brought a rag to pat because I get really sweaty," visitor Sue Cleary said.

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Some people were making an extra effort to keep their pets cool, too.

“Lots and lots of water. We have his dog bowl attached here and we were kind of wetting their bellies with the water, too," visitor Rebecca Pratt said when asked how she was keeping her dogs cool.

Getting there early to avoid the hottest part of the day was also key for Cleary.

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“We were the first ones to go through the palace," Cleary explained.

No matter the temperature, visiting Colonial Williamsburg, on the eve of the country’s 250th birthday, was an opportunity some didn’t want to pass up.

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“We are homeschoolers, so this is one way of giving our kids a hands-on education to kind of just learn in the moment and have a school as we go," Parks said.

“We are big supporters, big patriots. My husband was 28 years in the Army, Airborne Ranger. I have a lot of people that served in the service in our family. We’re here to pay tribute to America," said Cleary.

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