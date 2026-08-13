Joint Forces Staff College celebrates 80 years of helping branches of the military learn how to work together

NORFOLK, Va. — As many people know, Hampton Roads is home to multiple military installations. But what fewer may realize is it’s also home to the Joint Forces Staff College. Thursday, a two-day celebration kicked off for the college's 80th anniversary.

Displays highlighted some of the many service members who have gone through the Joint Forces Staff College over the years. The college helps the different branches of the military learn to work together.

It was created by Gen. Dwight Eisenhower and Adm. Chester Nimitz in response to lessons they learned during World War II.

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“Gen. Eisenhower and Adm. Nimitz wanted to capture those lessons learned, that we only succeed as a joint force, united and fighting together. That’s more important today than it was 80 years ago as we look at a complex strategic environment," JFSC Commandant USAF Maj. Gen. Thomas Crimmins said.

Military historians who spoke to current students to kick off the 80th anniversary celebration said the college continues important legacies.

“I think soldiers and officers today are aware of the need for that jointness," said Admiral Nimitz Foundation President & CEO Dr. Rorie Cartier.

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“Nimitz was one of the lead practitioners of joint warfare in all of history," said historian Jonathan Parshall.

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Reynes, Jr. is a past graduate and also spoke to the students. He said seeing them is a ‘heartfelt’ experience.

“I can see myself as a young officer 30 years ago. But more importantly, seeing them carry the same success. They don’t have to learn these lessons again," Reynes, Jr. explained. "They already start ahead of where I was and that’s the thing that makes you feel the best."

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The celebration was scheduled to conclude on Friday with new members being inducted into the college’s hall of fame.

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