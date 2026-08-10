Hampton City Council to take up multiple development requests this week

HAMPTON, Va. — Three housing development projects in Hampton were poised Monday to potentially move forward. At the August 12 Hampton City Council meeting, Council was scheduled to take up requests for the projects.

The empty parking lot on Von Schilling Dr., where the old Cinema Cafe used to be, is one of the three projects.

“They’ll be Class A luxury apartments," Canopy Development Principal Hal Yuill told News 3 in a July interview about the project.

Watch: Proposal to turn former Cinema Cafe site in Hampton into apartment complex moving forward

Proposal to turn former Cinema Cafe site in Hampton into apartment complex moving forward

Wednesday, City Council was scheduled to receive a presentation on the proposal, which calls for 255 apartments spread across three four-story buildings. The old movie theater is something that holds a lot of memories for a lot of people.

“When it closed down, I don’t know. It kind of left a, I don’t want to say a big gaping hole, but it definitely was a big bummer," Hampton resident Will Kear told News 3 in July.

As of Monday, the company behind the project was asking the city for a use permit needed to move forward with development.

Watch: Demolition of Red Roof Inn making way for future redevelopment in Hampton

Demolition of Red Roof Inn making way for future redevelopment in Hampton

The company behind a proposal for apartments on W. Queen St., almost directly across from Hampton High School, will be asking for a use permit Wednesday. Robert Lang, a company representative, said the goal was to have shovels in the ground in April of 2027.

“Upon approval from planning commission and City Council, construction plans would start immediately on the site plan as well as the building plan," Lang explained.

That plan calls for 68 apartments in one four-story building. Also on Wednesday, Council was scheduled to consider the company's rezoning request for the property.

Watch: Hampton creating infill housing plans to help develop multiple city neighborhoods

'Smart thing to do:' Hampton creating infill housing plans to help develop multiple city neighborhoods

It was one of two rezoning requests on the agenda. The other is from the company wanting to build some homes and townhomes off N. Mallory St. on Sargeant St. and Lawrence Ave.

Forty two-story single-family homes and 35 two and three-story townhomes are proposed along with a small lake, a new private street, and some alleys.

“There will be fees that will be associated maintenance of things like the lake and the landscaping and the path around the lake. Those types of things. So it’s not going to be on the city to maintain any of the private amenities," Lisa Murphy, a representative for the development company, said.

Watch: Homebuyers need nearly $110K income to afford a typical home

Homebuyers need nearly $110K income to afford a typical home

The planning commission had recommended Council approve all of the permits and the rezoning.

The city manager declined to comment Monday about the proposals, but when News 3 asked why there’s so much development happening in the city, a city spokesperson says increasing manpower at Langley Air Force base and good public schools are two big factors.

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