Bethel High student appointed to statewide Student Advisory Board by Gov. Spanberger

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton City Schools student is receiving an appointment from Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger to help address issues impacting students across the state.

Incoming Bethel High School senior Saige Holden is ready to take on the new school year and a new opportunity.

Watch: Gov. Spanberger kicks off Commonwealth Listening Tour at Bethel High in Hampton

Gov. Spanberger kicks off Commonwealth Listening Tour at Bethel High in Hampton

“I was just so honored to be selected when I finally did hear back," Holden said about the new opportunity.

She is one of only eight students from across the state selected to be part of the Virginia Department of Education’s Student Advisory Board for the 2026-2027 school year.

“One particular thing that means a lot to me is artificial intelligence, or AI, policies," Holden said. "I would like to see how students in our region two are feeling about this and bring that information to students from other regions and our governor to see what change needs to be made in order to make sure education is running smoothly around artificial intelligence.”

Bethel High’s executive principal, Dr. Tanya Howard, believes Holden was an obvious choice for the board.

Watch: 'I'm thankful:' Hampton High School student surprised with $40,000 scholarship

'I'm thankful:' Hampton High School student surprised with $40,000 scholarship

“She is an athlete, she’s obviously a scholar. She’s an ambassador," said Howard.

She hopes Holden’s success will inspire others.

“I hope that students understand that when you’re involved it opens up the doors to a lot of possibilities that you may not have thought that you would have," Howard explained.

Watch: Bethel High School students team up with nonprofit to give kids bikes

Bethel High School students team up with non-profit to give kids bikes

Holden recognizes being on the board is a big responsibility, but knows she’s not in this alone.

“I have so much support from Hampton City Schools and my family and everyone just seems to be so excited for me, rooting for me. So I don’t feel any type of pressure because I know that I’m just so supported from all angles," Holden said.

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