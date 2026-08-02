Norfolk police investigating early Sunday morning quadruple shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were investigating Sunday a quadruple shooting near Berkley Park.

According to police, officers went to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 3:30 a.m. after someone was reported to have walked in with a gunshot wound.

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When officers got there, though, they actually found four gunshot victims.

Police initially reported three of the victims had non-life threatening injuries and the other victim had potentially life threatening injuries. Police have since said all of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

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The initial investigation determined the shooting may have happened in the 1000 block of Liberty St., according to police.

Call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you have any information about what happened.

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